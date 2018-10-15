FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
October 15, 2018 / 2:46 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

WHO emergency committee to meet on Congo's Ebola outbreak

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) will convene an emergency committee on Wednesday to decide whether Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, the global health body said on Monday.

The committee of independent experts may make recommendations to manage the outbreak, which was declared on Aug. 1 and has worsened in recent weeks, with a risk of the virus spreading from northeastern Congo into Uganda and Rwanda.

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay

