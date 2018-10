GOMA, Congo (Reuters) - Congo has confirmed 33 cases of Ebola virus in the past week, of whom 24 died, the health ministry said on Monday.

A Congolese health worker prepares to administer Ebola vaccine, outside the house of a victim who died from Ebola in the village of Mangina in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Olivia Acland/Files

The ministry said the latest cases were confirmed between Oct. 8 and 14. In total, more than 200 suspected cases of the deadly hemorrhagic fever have been reported since the outbreak began in July, all but a couple of dozen of them confirmed, while some 130 people have died.