Gates Foundation invests $40 mln in UK immunotherapy company
#Regulatory News
September 18, 2017 / 6:53 AM / a month ago

Gates Foundation invests $40 mln in UK immunotherapy company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is to invest up to $40 million in privately held British biotech company Immunocore to support its development of immunotherapies for infectious diseases.

Oxford-based Immunocore has so far concentrated on developing its T-cell receptor medicines to fight cancer, where it has collaborations with Roche, GlaxoSmithKline , AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly.

The tie-up with the Gates Foundation will extend the work into finding and developing new treatments for tuberculosis, HIV and other infectious diseases. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)

