January 25, 2018 / 5:08 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

U.S. panel rejects Philip Morris claim iQOS reduces disease risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc should not be allowed to claim that its iQOS electronic tobacco device can reduce the risks of tobacco-related diseases for smokers who completely switch from cigarettes, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel concluded on Thursday.

The panel voted 8-0 with one abstention that the company has not conclusively demonstrated that the product reduces the risk of disease. The panel rejected by five votes to four that iQOS presents less risk of harm than continuing to smoke cigarettes.

The panel will shortly vote on whether iQOS reduces a user’s exposure to harmful chemicals for smokers who completely switch to the product. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Susan Thomas)

