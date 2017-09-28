FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WHO urges govts to reject Philip Morris smoking foundation
September 28, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 19 days ago

WHO urges govts to reject Philip Morris smoking foundation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization advised governments on Thursday to reject a plan by tobacco firm Philip Morris International to set up a Foundation for a Smoke-Free World.

“The tobacco industry and its front groups have misled the public about the risks associated with other tobacco products,” the U.N. health agency said in a statement.

“Such misleading conduct continues today with companies, including PMI, marketing tobacco products in ways that misleadingly suggest that some tobacco products are less harmful than others,” it said.

“WHO will not partner with the Foundation. Governments should not partner with the Foundation and the public health community should follow this lead.” (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)

