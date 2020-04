FILE PHOTO: Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

(Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Friday it would continue to increase the production of respirators, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was invoking the Defense Production Act to get the company to manufacture more face masks.

The company said it will work closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to produce the masks.