RBI says to take considered, calibrated actions to tackle coronavirus threat

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives at a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it will ensure that its policy actions are “considered and calibrated,” as it moves to tackle risks to the Indian economy from the coronavirus outbreak that is fast-spreading across the globe.

At a press briefing on Monday, Shaktikanta Das, the governor of the RBI, said the central bank would decide on the timing of any interest rate action based on the “evolving situation.” Das said the central bank also has several other policy instruments and tools that it can deploy, as needed.

India has over 110 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday, with several hundred people in isolation as a precaution to help limit the spread of the disease.