Egypt tightens coronavirus restrictions for Eid holiday

An Egyptian police officer wearing a protective face mask stands guard beside a statue called "Egypt's Renaissance" during Ramadan as Egypt ramps up efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Giza, Egypt, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt will bring forward the start of its curfew by four hours to 5pm and halt public transport during the six-day Eid holiday from May 24 as it seeks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the prime minister said on Sunday.

Shops, restaurants and parks will also be closed for the holiday at the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, and restrictions on citizens’ movements will be extended for a further two weeks afterwards, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said.