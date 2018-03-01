FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
March 1, 2018 / 12:24 AM / a day ago

Einhorn's Greenlight lost 6 pct in February, off 11.9 pct for year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund investor David Einhorn told clients on Wednesday that his fund suffered fresh losses in February when markets tumbled because investors feared central bankers may have to hike interest rates more quickly.

Greenlight Capital tumbled 6 percent in February almost the same amount it lost in January, raising the New York firm’s loss for the year to 11.9 percent, a performance update sent to clients and seen by Reuters showed. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.