Einhorn's Greenlight lost 6 pct in February, off 11.9 pct for year

BOSTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund investor David Einhorn told clients on Wednesday that his fund suffered fresh losses in February when markets tumbled because investors feared central bankers may have to hike interest rates more quickly.

Greenlight Capital tumbled 6 percent in February almost the same amount it lost in January, raising the New York firm’s loss for the year to 11.9 percent, a performance update sent to clients and seen by Reuters showed. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Diane Craft)