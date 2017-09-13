Toscafund to launch 300 mln euro private equity fund

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - London-based Toscafund Asset Management is set to launch a new 300 million euro ($359.34 million) private equity fund that will focus on small and mid-sized companies, it said on Wednesday.

Fabrizio Cesario and George Koulouris, who both previously worked at AnaCap Financial Partners, have joined Toscafund to establish the new fund, it said.

“The ‘secular’ shift affecting the financial services industry is rapidly redesigning the competitive landscape, creating a wide opportunity set in the small/mid-cap space,” Cesario said in the statement.

Toscafund, which was founded in 2000 by Martin Hughes, manages $3 billion in assets, including an activist hedge fund strategy as well as stock-picking strategies. ($1 = 0.8349 euros) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)