FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HeidelbergCement sees negative effect from U.S. tax reform for 2017
Sections
Featured
Protests could hurt clerics but Rouhani has most to lose
Iran
Protests could hurt clerics but Rouhani has most to lose
TV content wars will have grisly season finale
Breakingviews
TV content wars will have grisly season finale
Cold wave in India
Editor's Picks
Cold wave in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
January 2, 2018 / 12:51 PM / a day ago

HeidelbergCement sees negative effect from U.S. tax reform for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 2 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement expects the U.S. tax reform to have a negative effect of around 200 million euros ($241 million) on its balance sheet for 2017, the German cement maker said on Tuesday but affirmed its guidance for underlying profits.

The revaluation of deferred tax assets is a one-time effect that is not cash-effective and has no impact on earnings before tax or cash flow in 2017, it said, sticking with its guidance for a significant increase in full-year underlying profit.

It also said that it expected the lower corporate tax rate in the United States to have a positive effect on annual group net profit and cash flow from 2019.

$1 = 0.8290 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.