February 26, 2018 / 5:35 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

MOVES-Heitman names new head of European private equity group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Real estate investment management firm Heitman LLC on Monday named Tony Smedley as head of its European private equity group.

Smedley, as managing director of European private equity, will be charged with expanding the firm’s European operations.

Gordon Black, who previously led Heitman’s private equity investment activities in Europe, will continue to serve on Heitman’s European private equity investment committee.

Smedley previously worked at Schroder REIM. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

