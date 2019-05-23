France's Voltalia in exclusive talks to buy Helexia

(Reuters) - French renewables firm Voltalia is in exclusive talks to buy Helexia to expand in solar energy and energy efficiency services, Voltalia said on Thursday.

As Helexia is owned by the Mulliez family via Creadev, which is also Voltalia’s majority shareholder, the acquisition price will be evaluated by an independent expert and may be paid in Voltalia’s shares, the French company said in a statement.

Helexia reported a margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 49% on revenue of 14 million euros ($15.6 million) in 2018.

The completion of the transaction is expected during the third quarter of 2019.

($1 = 0.8969 euros)