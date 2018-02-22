Hellenic Petroleum Q4 core profit drops 21 pct; refining margins hurt

ATHENS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hellenic Petroleum, Greece’s biggest oil refiner, on Thursday reported a 21 percent drop in fourth-quarter core profit due to weaker refining margins.

The refiner said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for oil inventory holdings, came in at 170 million euros ($209.59 million), down from 215 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

The figure was within the range of analysts forecasts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)