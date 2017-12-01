FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hella's controlling shareholders sell 1.1 mln shares
December 1, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 2 days ago

Hella's controlling shareholders sell 1.1 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The families that control Hella have sold 1.1 million shares, equivalent to about 1 percent of the company, the German automotive supplier said on Friday.

The shares were placed by Bankhaus Lampe for 50 euros apiece, a roughly 3 percent discount to Thursday’s closing price.

The placement was the second by the Behrend and Hueck families this year. They earlier sold 2.24 million shares for around 84 million euros ($100 million).

The families hold around 60 percent of Hella via a pool agreement that runs until at least 2024.

$1 = 0.8415 euros Reporting by Anneli Palmen; writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely

