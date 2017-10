FRANKFURT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - German meal kit delivery company HelloFresh on Tuesday announced plans for an initial public offering (IPO), aiming for proceeds of 250 million to 300 million euros ($294-353 million) to fund its expansion.

HelloFresh, which delivers meal ingredients and recipes and is controlled by Rocket Internet, also said it expected to break even on an operating level (EBITDA) by early 2019. ($1 = 0.8499 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Louise Heavens)