FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shares in meal-kit delivery group HelloFresh, majority-owned by German e-commerce group Rocket Internet, started trading above their issue price on Thursday.

The group’s shares stood at 10.60 euros apiece at 0822 GMT, 3.4 percent higher than the 10.25 euro issue price announced late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)