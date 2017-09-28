FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch retail chain HEMA exploring possible sale, other options
September 28, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 19 days ago

Dutch retail chain HEMA exploring possible sale, other options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - HEMA, one of the Netherlands’ largest retail chains, said on Thursday it was exploring strategic options, including a possible sale.

HEMA, owned by Lion Capital, separately reported second quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 24.8 million euros ($29 million), up 13 percent from a year earlier.

Reuters reported last month that HEMA had enlisted Credit Suisse to explore a possible sale, with an IPO as a secondary option. ($1 = 0.8527 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)

