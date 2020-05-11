Henkel cleaning products boost offsets coronavirus-hit divisions

A logo of consumer goods group Henkel is pictured before its annual news conference in Duesseldorf March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel reported a big jump in first-quarter sales of laundry detergents and household cleaners on Monday but a fall in adhesives and in beauty care after hair salons closed because of coronavirus lockdowns.

Overall sales for the group that makes Persil detergent and Schwarzkopf shampoo fell 0.8% to 4.9 billion euros ($5.31 billion), just short of average analyst forecasts for 4.96 billion, a decline of 0.9% after stripping out the effect of currencies and acquisitions.

Organic sales at its laundry and home care business jumped 5.5%, helped by products such as Pril washing-up liquid and core brand Persil, which competes with Procter & Gamble’s Tide.

Procter & Gamble last month reported its best U.S. sales growth in decades thanks to consumers stockpiling cleaning essentials in lockdowns against the coronavirus.

Henkel said that sales of adhesives fell 4.1%, mainly because of a big fall in demand from the automotive industry.

The beauty care unit’s sales fell 3.9%, hurt by forced closures of hair salons across the globe to contain the spread of the coronavirus, though this was partially offset by a good performance in the body care category, particularly the Dial soap brand.

Henkel’s beauty business had been struggling before the coronavirus crisis took hold and the group had announced plans sell or discontinue some brands in its consumer businesses by 2021 while looking for acquisition opportunities.

($1 = 0.9224 euros)