Henkel cuts outlook, blames lower beauty sales, slower industry

BERLIN (Reuters) - German consumer goods company Henkel lowered its full-year outlook for sales and earnings on Tuesday, blaming disappointing performance at its beauty unit and a hit to its adhesives business from falling industrial production.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of consumer goods group Henkel is pictured before its annual news conference in Duesseldorf March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Henkel has underperformed rivals such as Procter & Gamble Co (P&G) and Unilever in recent years. It warned in January that earnings would fall in 2019 as it hikes investment in brands and digital technology to try to revive growth.

The maker of Schwarzkopf shampoo and Persil detergent said second-quarter sales fell by an organic 0.4% to 5.121 billion euros, while earnings per share fell 9.5% to 1.43 euros, both below average analyst forecasts.

“Second quarter is below modest expectations and 2019 group sales guidance has been lowered,” said Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo. “The misery continues.”

Henkel’s shares fell 6.4% in early Frankfurt trade.

Chief Executive Hans van Bylen said Henkel was hit by a significant fall in demand from key industries like the automotive and electronics sectors and it no longer expected industrial demand to pick up in the second half of the year.

Sales at the adhesives unit, which account for almost half of total sales, fell by an underlying 1.2%, which Van Bylen described as a “robust” performance given the weaker market, with demand from the aerospace and paper industries still showing strong growth.

Sales of beauty care fell 2.4%, sagging in western Europe and North America, and hit by stock issues in China, although the professional haircare business kept growing strongly.

Earlier this month, German rival Beiersdorf reported slowing sales growth for its Nivea skin care brand in the second quarter, but confirmed its outlook for full-year group sales growth of 3-5%.

Van Bylen said there were signs of improvement in Henkel’s European haircare after initiatives to revive brands and launch new ones. The group has also seen strong growth for Got2b styling products although Dial body care is still struggling in North America.

Henkel said it now expects organic sales growth, stripping out the impact of currencies and acquisitions, of between zero and 2% for fiscal year 2019, down from 2-4% previously, with the adhesive unit showing growth of -1 to 1% and beauty care between 0 and -2%.

The laundry and home care division is still expected to grow 2-4% in the full year after expanding 2% in the second-quarter, helped by a global relaunch of Persil detergent and a drive to sell more online-friendly products.

Henkel forecast adjusted earnings per preferred share (EPS) to fall by a mid- to high single-digit percentage at constant exchange rates, down from a previous outlook for a fall of a mid-single-digit percentage range.