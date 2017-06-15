FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
H&M sales rise 4 pct in May, miss forecast
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 15, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 2 months ago

H&M sales rise 4 pct in May, miss forecast

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported on Thursday a 4 percent year-on-year rise in local currency sales for the month of May, lagging market expectations.

May is the final month of the group's fiscal second quarter and H&M said net quarterly sales reached 51.4 billion Swedish crowns ($5.91 billion) for the period, up from a year-ago 46.9 billion.

The mean forecast in a poll of analysts saw monthly sales rising 6 percent to put quarterly net sales at 51.9 billion Swedish crowns. ($1 = 8.6952 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.