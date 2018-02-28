FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 2:24 PM / a day ago

Herbalife plans stock split, to change name

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Herbalife said it plans to change its corporate name, refinance debt and effect a 2-for-1 stock split as part of initiatives to boost shareholder returns.

Herbalife intends to change its name to ‘Herbalife Nutrition Ltd’ and is seeking to refinance a portion of its $1.15 billion outstanding convertible notes due Aug. 15, 2019.

The company said it also intends to pursue a “modified Dutch auction” tender offer seeking to purchase between $450 million and up to $650 million of shares of its outstanding common stock. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

