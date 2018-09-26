Hero MotoCorp hikes prices amid rising costs

(Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, said on Wednesday it would raise prices of its motorcycles and scooters to tackle rising commodity costs and currency depreciation.

An employee works on a motorbike inside a Hero MotoCorp service station in New Delhi, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/Files

The price hike, effective Oct. 3, translates to an increase of up to 900 rupees ($12.40). However, the exact quantum of the increase will vary with the model and the specific market, Hero added. reut.rs/2DwatQP

($1 = 72.6050 Indian rupees)