12 days ago
Hero MotoCorp Q1 profit rises 3.5 percent on higher sales
July 25, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 12 days ago

Hero MotoCorp Q1 profit rises 3.5 percent on higher sales

1 Min Read

Employees work on an assembly line of Hero Motocorp during a media tour to the newly opened plant in Neemrana, October 20, 2014.Anindito Mukherjee/Files

(Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp Ltd posted a 3.5 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, in line with expectations, helped by higher sales volumes.

Profit after tax was 9.14 billion rupees ($141.99 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with 8.83 billion rupees a year earlier, the world's largest two-wheeler maker said. bit.ly/2uSNtFX

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 9.15 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company said it sold 1.9 million two-wheelers, up 6.2 percent compared to the same period in 2016.

($1 = 64.3725 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

