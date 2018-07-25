FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 12:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hero MotoCorp first-quarter profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The world’s largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by higher cost of materials.

An employee works on a motorbike inside a Hero MotoCorp service station in New Delhi, India, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Profit after tax fell slightly to 9.09 billion rupees ($132.2 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with 9.14 billion rupees a year earlier bit.ly/2JUJ1Ku.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 10.04 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The cost of materials consumed rose about 12 percent to 61.32 billion rupees during the quarter.

($1 = 68.7550 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

