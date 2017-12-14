Elliott seeks to remove CEO John Hess of Hess Corp- WSJ

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp is readying for a new fight with U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp hoping it can remove its Chief Executive John Hess, or push him to sell all or part of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

New-York based Elliott, which owns 6.7 percent of Hess, is seeking changes including a dividend cut in “favor of stock buybacks”, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Hess spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.

Elliott Management had earlier called for the break up of the company and said it may nominate directors to its board. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)