FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elliott seeks to remove CEO John Hess of Hess Corp- WSJ
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2017 / 10:10 PM / a day ago

Elliott seeks to remove CEO John Hess of Hess Corp- WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp is readying for a new fight with U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp hoping it can remove its Chief Executive John Hess, or push him to sell all or part of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

New-York based Elliott, which owns 6.7 percent of Hess, is seeking changes including a dividend cut in “favor of stock buybacks”, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Hess spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.

Elliott Management had earlier called for the break up of the company and said it may nominate directors to its board. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.