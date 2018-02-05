FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
February 5, 2018 / 12:41 PM / 2 days ago

Hess Corp posts 13th straight quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Hess Corp, which is locked in a battle with activist investor Elliott Management Corp, posted its 13th straight quarter of losses on Monday as the company struggled to rein in expenses.

Net loss attributable to the company was $2.68 billion, or $8.57 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to a loss of $4.89 billion, or $15.65 per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included a $3.75 billion charge on deferred tax assets.

Total revenue in the reported quarter fell to $1.30 billion from $1.39 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.