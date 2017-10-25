FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Oil and gas producer Hess posts bigger quarterly loss
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 11:41 AM / in a day

REFILE-Oil and gas producer Hess posts bigger quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles for dropped word in first paragraph)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Hess Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss as the company’s production fell.

Net loss attributable to Hess was $624 million, or $2.02 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, compared with a loss of $339 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Hess said the latest quarter results included an impairment charge of $2.5 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
