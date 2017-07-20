FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
Austria's "bad bank" Heta says started bondholder payout
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Huge protest rally brings Mumbai to a standstill
Huge protest rally brings Mumbai to a standstill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 9:43 AM / 21 days ago

Austria's "bad bank" Heta says started bondholder payout

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 20 (Reuters) - Austria's Heta Asset Resolution said on Thursday it started to pay out 5.8 billion euros ($6.7 billion) to bondholders.

Heta is the "bad bank" of failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria, which was nationalised by Austria in 2009 after a headlong expansion into the Balkans, financed by its home province of Carinthia, pushed it to the brink of bankruptcy.

In October, Heta creditors, holding bonds with an original face value of 11 billion euros, accepted a Carinthian buyback offer. ($1 = 0.8695 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.