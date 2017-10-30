FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hexagon CEO pleads not guilty as Norway insider trading trial begins
Sections
Featured
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
Markets
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Top News
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016, U.N. says
CLIMATE
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016, U.N. says
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 8:45 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Hexagon CEO pleads not guilty as Norway insider trading trial begins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hexagon AB Chief Executive Ola Rollen declared himself not guilty on Monday at the start of his month-long criminal trial for suspected insider share trading in Norway.

If convicted, Rollen faces up to six years in prison for an investment in Next Biometrics made in 2015. The transaction did not involve Hexagon itself.

Asked by the judge whether he was guilty as charged, Rollen answered “No”. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord and Gwladys Fouche in Oslo, writing by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.