Hexagon's CEO Rollen found not guilty of insider trading
January 10, 2018 / 5:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Hexagon's CEO Rollen found not guilty of insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Hexagon’s chief executive, Ola Rollen, has been found not guilty of insider share trading, an Oslo court said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors had asked for an 18-month prison term for Rollen’s 2015 purchase of shares in Norway’s Next Biometrics , a transaction which did not involve Hexagon.

One of Sweden’s best known business leaders, Rollen had maintained his innocence throughout the trial. Prosecutors can still appeal the verdict to a higher court. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

