November 29, 2017 / 1:27 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Prosecutor asks for 18 months in prison for Hexagon CEO Rollen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Hexagon Chief Executive Ola Rollen, who is on trial in Norway for suspected insider share trading, should be sentenced to 18 months in prison if found guilty, the prosecutor in the case told the court on Wednesday.

Rollen, one of Sweden’s best known business leaders, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a 2015 share purchase in Norway’s Next Biometrics, a transaction which did not involve Hexagon. ($1 = 8.2325 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
