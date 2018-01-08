FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verdict in Hexagon CEO's trial to come January 10
Sections
Featured
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Technology
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Sports
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
Editor's picks
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
January 8, 2018 / 2:25 PM / a day ago

Verdict in Hexagon CEO's trial to come January 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - The verdict in the insider trading trial of Hexagon Chief Executive Ola Rollen will be issued in the evening of Jan. 10, an Oslo court said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Ola Rollen, chief executive of the Swedish engineering group Hexagon AB at a news conference in Zurich, Switzerland, June 13, 2005. REUTERS/Siggi Bucher/File Photo

Prosecutors have called for an 18 month prison term for Rollen over his 2015 purchase of shares in Norway’s Next Biometrics, a transaction which did not involve Hexagon.

One of Sweden’s best known business leaders, Rollen maintained his innocence during the trial.

The verdict will be published at around 1830 CET (1730 GMT) on Jan. 10, the Oslo District Court said in a statement.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.