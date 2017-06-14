FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Hexagon shares surge after report of talks on possible sale
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 14, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 2 months ago

Hexagon shares surge after report of talks on possible sale

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 14 (Reuters) - Shares in measurement technology and software firm Hexagon AB soared on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported it had held talks on a possible sale to a U.S. or European rival which could value the Swedish company at about $20 billion.

The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported late on Tuesday the talks between Hexagon and the potential buyers were at an early stage and that the company may ultimately decide not to pursue a sale.

Hexagon said in a statement on Wednesday it "regularly evaluates various opportunities to optimise the company’s positioning and shareholder value".

"Should these evaluations lead to concrete results, the market will be immediately informed," the company said.

Hexagon shares rose 17 percent at 0704 GMT, compared with a 1.2 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 Technology Index . (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.