13 days ago
Hexagon Q2 core profit matches forecast
July 27, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 13 days ago

Hexagon Q2 core profit matches forecast

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 27 (Reuters) - Measurement technology and software firm Hexagon reported second-quarter core earnings in line with market forecasts on Thursday, and said it expected growth to pick up in the second half of the year.

Hexagon said its adjusted quarterly operating profit rose to 208 million euro ($243.53 million) from 187 million in the year-ago quarter, roughly matching a 210 million forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Its like-for-like sales growth was 3 percent in the quarter, in line with market expectations. ($1 = 0.8541 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm)

