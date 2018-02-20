FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 7:25 AM / a day ago

Drugmaker Hikma appoints Sigurdur Olafsson as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said on Tuesday it appointed Sigurdur Olafsson as its chief executive, effective immediately.

The Jordan-based firm, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generic and injectable drugs, said current Chairman and CEO Said Darwazah would assume the position of executive chairman.

Olafsson was most recently chief executive of the Global Generic Medicines Group of Teva Pharmaceuticals, a position he held from 2014 to 2016, Hikma said. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
