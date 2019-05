A Hikvision logo is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering limits to Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision’s ability to buy American technology, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Commerce Department may require that U.S. companies obtain government approval to supply components to Hikvision, limiting the company’s access to technology that helps power its equipment, the NYT said.