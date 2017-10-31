FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hilton reaches $700,000 settlement over data breaches in 2015
October 31, 2017 / 4:47 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Hilton reaches $700,000 settlement over data breaches in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - New york attorney general announces $700,000 settlement with hilton after data breach exposed hundreds of thousands of credit card numbers

Attorney general eric schneiderman says settlement follows exposure of more than 350,000 credit card numbers in two breaches in 2015

Schneiderman says probe, conducted with vermont attorney general, revealed that hilton did not provide consumers with timely notice and did not maintain reasonable security

Settlement requires hilton to provide immediate notice to consumers affected by a breach, maintain comprehensive information security program, and conduct data security assessments

