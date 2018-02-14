FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 14, 2018 / 11:13 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Hilton Q4 revenue jumps 24 pct on more booking at higher prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects tax benefit amount in fourth paragraph to $665 million from $585 million)

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.

The company’s revenue rose to $2.28 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.84 billion a year earlier.

Hilton posted net income attributable to stockholders of $840 million, or $2.61 per share, compared with a loss of $387 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included a $665 million benefit related to the changes in the U.S tax law, while the year-ago quarter included restructuring charges of $513 million. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
