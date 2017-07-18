FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 days ago
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 18, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 17 days ago

Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Unilever is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 17, 2017.Brendan McDermid/File Photo

REUTERS - Consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS) reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its personal care segment.

Profit rose to 12.83 billion rupees ($199.45 million) in its first quarter ended June 30, from 11.74 billion rupees a year earlier, the maker of products ranging from the Lakmé cosmetics to Lipton tea said on Tuesday. bit.ly/2u4vVFI

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 11.74 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from sale of products rose about 5 percent to 90.94 billion rupees, while revenue from its personal care segment, which includes brands such as Fair & Lovely, increased 3.5 percent.

($1 = 64.3275 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.