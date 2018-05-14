Hindustan Unilever fourth-quarter profit rises 14 percent

(Reuters) - Diversified consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported an about 14 percent increase in profit on Monday, helped by higher sales in its home care business.

A pedestrian walks past the Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) headquarters in Mumbai January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Profit for the period ended March 31 came in at 13.51 billion rupees ($200.10 million) compared with 11.83 billion rupees a year ago, the company said. bit.ly/2wzBlfc

Revenue from company’s home care segment, which includes brands such as Surf Excel and Vim, rose 3.26 percent to 31.02 billion rupees.

($1 = 67.5150 Indian rupees)