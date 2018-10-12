FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 12, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hindustan Unilever second-quarter profit jumps nearly 20 percent, beats estimates

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s consumer major Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported a 19.5 percent rise in its September-quarter profit, beating analysts’ estimates, as sales at its home-care segment jumped.

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past the Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) headquarters in Mumbai January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Profit rose to 15.25 billion rupees ($207.08 million) in the three months ended September 30, compared with 12.76 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement here

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 14.37 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from the Mumbai-headquartered company’s home-care segment, which includes brands such as Vim and Surf Excel, rose 12.4 percent to 30.80 billion rupees.

($1 = 73.6425 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sharnya G in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.