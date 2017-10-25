Hindustan Unilever second-quarter profit up 16 percent

REUTERS - Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS) posted a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, beating estimates.

A pedestrian walks past the Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) headquarters in Mumbai January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Profit rose to 12.76 billion rupees ($195.98 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 10.96 billion rupees a year earlier, the diversified consumer goods maker said. bit.ly/2ixAF3g

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of 11.85 billion rupees on average.

($1 = 65.1100 Indian rupees)