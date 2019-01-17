Hindustan Unilever third-quarter profit rises about 9 percent

File Photo: A pedestrian walks past the Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) headquarters in Mumbai January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

(Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd posted an 8.9 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, in line with street estimates, driven by higher revenue from its beauty and personal care segment.

Profit was 14.44 billion rupees ($203.05 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018, compared with 13.26 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 14.42 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Sales rose 12.4 percent while revenue from its beauty and personal care segment, which includes brands such as Dove and Sunsilk, gained nearly 11 percent to 45.39 billion rupees.