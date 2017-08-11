Hindalco Industries first-quarter profit falls about 1.6 percent

REUTERS - Hindalco Industries Ltd, India's biggest producer of aluminium and copper, posted an about 1.6 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Friday.
The profit fell to 2.90 billion rupees ($45.2 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, from 2.94 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. (bit.ly/2voUCxw)
The profit included a 1.04 billion rupees provision related to a Supreme Court ruling on mining regulation, the company said.
The company shares were down 5.4 percent at 225.15 rupees at 0815 GMT.
($1 = 64.1275 Indian rupees)
