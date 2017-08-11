FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2017 / 8:30 AM / 3 days ago

Hindalco Industries first-quarter profit falls about 1.6 percent

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Hindalco Industries Ltd, India's biggest producer of aluminium and copper, posted an about 1.6 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Friday.

The profit fell to 2.90 billion rupees ($45.2 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, from 2.94 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. (bit.ly/2voUCxw)

The profit included a 1.04 billion rupees provision related to a Supreme Court ruling on mining regulation, the company said.

The company shares were down 5.4 percent at 225.15 rupees at 0815 GMT.

($1 = 64.1275 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

