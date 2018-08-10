FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 8:52 AM / in an hour

Hindalco Industries first-quarter profit climbs 43 percent, but lags estimates

(Reuters) - Aluminium producer Hindalco Industries Ltd posted a 43 percent jump in first-quarter profit on Friday, but missed analysts’ estimates.

Profit was 4.14 billion rupees ($60.07 million) in the three months through June 30, compared with 2.90 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement here

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 4.21 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.

Revenue from operations of the company, which also manufactures copper products and fertilisers, inched up 1.7 percent to 105.93 billion rupees.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

