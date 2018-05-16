FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 16, 2018 / 8:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hindalco Industries fourth-quarter profit dives 25 percent, lags estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aluminium producer Hindalco Industries Ltd posted a 25 percent fall in its fourth-quarter profit, widely missing street estimate.

A Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The company's profit dropped to 3.77 billion rupees ($55.59 million) in the three months through March 31, from 5.03 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in statement bit.ly/2Ioi41K.

Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of 4.67 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

Revenue from operations for the company, which also manufactures copper products and fertilisers, slipped about 0.6 percent to 116.81 billion rupees.

($1 = 67.8150 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.