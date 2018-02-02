Hindalco Industries Q3 profit jumps 17.7 percent

(Reuters) - India’s top aluminium producer Hindalco Industries Ltd reported a 17.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by higher metal prices.

Profit rose to 3.77 billion rupees ($59.11 million) in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from 3.21 billion rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2BNEJRa

Revenue from operations for the company, which also manufactures copper products and fertilisers, rose 11 percent to 110.23 billion rupees.

($1 = 63.7800 rupees)