FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
Hindustan Zinc quarterly profit rises 81 percent
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 20, 2017 / 9:29 AM / 21 days ago

Hindustan Zinc quarterly profit rises 81 percent

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZNC.NS), India's biggest zinc miner, posted an 81 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by higher income from zinc operations and an increase in the metal prices.

Net Profit rose to 18.76 billion rupees ($291.16 million) in its fiscal first quarter ended June 30 from 10.37 billion rupees a year earlier, the company, which is a unit of Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS), said. bit.ly/2gMnri3

Total income rose 61.2 percent to 55.43 billion rupees, while income from zinc operations rose 97 percent.

LME zinc prices climbed about 31 percent in the year to June-end 2017.

($1 = 64.4325 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.