Hindustan Zinc quarterly profit rises 81 percent

REUTERS - Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZNC.NS), India's biggest zinc miner, posted an 81 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by higher income from zinc operations and an increase in the metal prices.

Net Profit rose to 18.76 billion rupees ($291.16 million) in its fiscal first quarter ended June 30 from 10.37 billion rupees a year earlier, the company, which is a unit of Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS), said. bit.ly/2gMnri3

Total income rose 61.2 percent to 55.43 billion rupees, while income from zinc operations rose 97 percent.

LME zinc prices climbed about 31 percent in the year to June-end 2017.

($1 = 64.4325 Indian rupees)