Hindustan Zinc first-quarter profit rises 1.5 percent

(Reuters) - India’s Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, posted a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday, helped by higher sales.

Net profit was 19.18 billion rupees ($278.69 million)in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 18.89 billion rupees a year earlier, the miner said in a statement here

Total income rose about 6 percent to 53.10 billion rupees, while revenue from its biggest segment, zinc, climbed 11 percent to 38.14 billion rupees.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc closed 1.8 percent higher while the broader NSE index gained 0.7 percent.

($1 = 68.8225 Indian rupees)